DRDO Recruitment 2022: Opening for 17 Apprentice Posts, Know the Details Here
Know about the number of vacancies, salary, selection process and other details here.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has asked the interested and eligible candidates to apply for the Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice posts.
DRDO is looking for individuals who can fill the posts in Defence Food Research Labratory (DFRL).
The interested candidates who are eligible can apply for the posts at the official website of RAC: rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 3 March 2022.
The qualified candidates will have to appear for a walk-in interview.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Details
Graduate Apprentice- 8 posts
Diploma Apprentice- 9 posts
2022 DRDO Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
Graduate apprentice: BTech in the concerned subject
Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject
DRDO Recruitment Selection Process
The interested candidates will be selected on the basis of their graduation or diploma marks. They will be informed about their selection through a mail or letter.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary Details
Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000
Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8,000
Online Application Process for DRDO Recruitment
Interested individuals can visit the official website at rac.gov.in.
After the successful registration, candidates need to log in and fill the online application form before 3 March 2022.
Candidates must upload all the required certificates and lock the application before submission.
Candidates can take a printout of the completed application as well.
In order to keep yourself updated about the apprentice posts, visit the official website.
