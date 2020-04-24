Delhi University Invites Applications for 28 Guest Faculty Posts

Educational Qualifications: Candidates need to have a good academic record as defined by the University with at least 55% marks at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent.

The candidate are also required to have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The pay scale of the post as notified by the university, is Rs 50,000. Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the Head of the Department, Department of Chemistry, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007 by post.

(With inputs from Jagran Josh.)