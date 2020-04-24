Delhi University Invites Applications for 28 Guest Faculty Posts
Delhi University on Wednesday, 22 April, invited applications for recruitment to the post of Guest Faculty. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2020.
There are 28 guest faculty position available at the university. The following is the breakdown of the vacancies:
- Unreserved - 12
- SC - 5
- ST - 1
- OBC - 7
- EWS - 3
Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications: Candidates need to have a good academic record as defined by the University with at least 55% marks at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent.
The candidate are also required to have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
The pay scale of the post as notified by the university, is Rs 50,000. Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the Head of the Department, Department of Chemistry, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007 by post.
