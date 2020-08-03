Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: 5,846 Constable Vacancies Available

Delhi Police on Sunday, 2 August invited online applications for 5,846 vacancies for the posts of constable. A computer-based recruitment exam for the posts will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The online application will be active from 9 August-7 September. The deadline for online payment of the application fees is 9 September and offline payment is 14 September.

Computer-Based Exam Date and Pattern

The computer-based tests will be held between 27 November-14 December. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The exam will be followed by a physical efficiency and physical measurement test.

The examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

Part-A:

General Knowledge/ Current Affairs 50 questions: 50 marks

Part-B:

Reasoning, 25 questions: 25 marks

Numerical Ability,15 questions: 15 marks

Part-C

Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc.,10 questions: 10 marks

Total duration of exam: 90 minutes

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment, Details of Vacancies:

Constable (Exe.) Male: 3,433

Constable (Exe.) Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) (Including backlog: 226

Constable (Exe.) Male (Ex-Servicemen [Commando (Para-3.2)] (Including backlog: 243

4 Constable (Exe.) Female: 1,944

Total vacancies: 5,846

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Essential Qualification :

10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognised Board.

Educational qualification is relaxable up to class 11 passed for: Sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only.

Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner Licence is not acceptable.

Delhi Police Constable Salary --

Pay Scale: Pay Level-3 (Rs 2,1700-69,100)

