Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: 5,846 Constable Vacancies Available

Delhi Police on Sunday, 2 August invited online applications for 5,846 vacancies for the posts of constable. A computer-based recruitment exam for the posts will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The online application will be active from 9 August-7 September. The deadline for online payment of the application fees is 9 September and offline payment is 14 September.

Computer-Based Exam Date and Pattern

The computer-based tests will be held between 27 November-14 December. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The exam will be followed by a physical efficiency and physical measurement test.

The examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

Part-A:

General Knowledge/ Current Affairs 50 questions: 50 marks

Part-B:

Reasoning, 25 questions: 25 marks

Numerical Ability,15 questions: 15 marks

Part-C

Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc.,10 questions: 10 marks

Total duration of exam: 90 minutes