Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: 5,846 Constable Vacancies Available
The deadline for online payment of the application fees is 9 September and offline payment is 14 September.
Delhi Police on Sunday, 2 August invited online applications for 5,846 vacancies for the posts of constable. A computer-based recruitment exam for the posts will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
The online application will be active from 9 August-7 September. The deadline for online payment of the application fees is 9 September and offline payment is 14 September.
Computer-Based Exam Date and Pattern
The computer-based tests will be held between 27 November-14 December. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The exam will be followed by a physical efficiency and physical measurement test.
The examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:
Part-A:
General Knowledge/ Current Affairs 50 questions: 50 marks
Part-B:
Reasoning, 25 questions: 25 marks
Numerical Ability,15 questions: 15 marks
Part-C
Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc.,10 questions: 10 marks
Total duration of exam: 90 minutes
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment, Details of Vacancies:
Constable (Exe.) Male: 3,433
Constable (Exe.) Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) (Including backlog: 226
Constable (Exe.) Male (Ex-Servicemen [Commando (Para-3.2)] (Including backlog: 243
4 Constable (Exe.) Female: 1,944
Total vacancies: 5,846
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Essential Qualification :
10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognised Board.
Educational qualification is relaxable up to class 11 passed for: Sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only.
Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner Licence is not acceptable.
Delhi Police Constable Salary --
Pay Scale: Pay Level-3 (Rs 2,1700-69,100)
