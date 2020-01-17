BSTET 2019: Candidates Can Download Admit Card - bsebstet2019.in
Bihar Board has released the Bihar Secondary Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2019 admit card on 17 January 2020 on its official website at bsebstet2019.in. Candidates who had applied for the BSTET 2019 examination can visit the official website and check and download the BSTET 2019 admit card. The direct link to download the admit card is also available down below for your conveyance.
BSTET 2019 examination will be held on 28 January 2020 ie Tuesday. The examination will be conducted in two different shifts, the morning shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, whereas, the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Bihar board have listed a vacancy of 25, 270 applicants to hire teachers for class 9 and class 10. Whereas, around 12,065 vacancies have been listed for class 11 and class 12.
How to Download BSTET 2019 Admit Card?
- Visit the Bihar board official website at bsebstet2019.in
- Click on the link STET 2019 admit card
- Enter the required details like application number and date of birth
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen of the candidate
- Candidates can then download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference.
According to the board guidelines, the candidates are not allowed to wear shoes, socks and wristwatch to the exam centres. Candidates can only wear slippers to the exam centre.