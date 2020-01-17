BSTET 2019: Candidates Can Download Admit Card - bsebstet2019.in

BSTET 2019 examination will be held on 28 January 2020 ie Tuesday. The examination will be conducted in two different shifts, the morning shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, whereas, the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Bihar board have listed a vacancy of 25, 270 applicants to hire teachers for class 9 and class 10. Whereas, around 12,065 vacancies have been listed for class 11 and class 12.