AWES Releases Admit Cards for PGT, TGR, PRT Recruitment Exam
The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website – aps-csb.in.
The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) on Tuesday, 10 November, released the admit cards for recruitment exam for the post of PGT, TGR, PRT. According to the website – aps-csb.in, admit cards are now available for download.
The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website – aps-csb.in. The online exam will be held on 21, 22 November.
TET/TET conducted by state governments is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Others found fit in all other respects may be appointed on the ad hoc basis only till the attainment of qualification.
However, CTET/TET is not mandatory for appearing in the CSB online screening exam.
Army Public School APS CSB Admit Card 2020: How to Download
- Visit the official website – aps-csb.in
- Click on the download ‘admit card’ link
- Enter the required details: Registration number, roll number
- The admit card will appear on the screen
- Download, and take a printout for further reference.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.