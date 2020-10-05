Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Check Eligibility, Last Date

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has invited applicants for recruitment to various teacher posts - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT).

Eligible candidates can apply through the AWES website- aps-csb.in. The last date to submit online applications is 20 October.

.“The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. In the last two years, the number of total vacancies in different categories was 2,315 and 2,169 respectively,” the notification mentioned.