AFCAT 2022 Results Expected to be Declared Soon, Check Details Here

AFCAT 2022 exam was conducted on 12, 13, and 14 February 2022.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>AFCAT result 2022 will be declared soon on the official website of&nbsp;afcat.cdac.in</p></div>
The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1/2022 results are expected to be announced soon by the Indian Air Force (IAF). However, exact result declaration date has not been revelaed yet.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for AFCAT 2022 exam are advised to visit the official website of AFCAT i.e. afcat.cdac.in, for further updates about result.

How to Check AFCAT Result 2022?

  • Visit the official website of AFCAT: afcat.cdac.in

  • Click on AFCAT 2022 Result link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your credentials and click on login

  • Your IAF AFCAT 2022 results will be displayed

  • Download it and take the print out for future reference.

"For AFCAT entry, IAF shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT as fixed by the IAF in their discretion. Candidates who are declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres," reads the official notification of AFCAT.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 317 vacancies are to filled through this IAF recruitment drive. Here are the details of the same:

  • SSC: 77 vacancies

  • AE: 129 vacancies

  • Admin: 51 vacancies

  • Accts: 21 vacancies

  • Lgs: 39 vacancies

