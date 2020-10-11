XBox Promised Archer New Console if He Got Warner Out, He Delivers
Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer’s spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
After scoring 48 runs off 37 balls, David Warner went for a big shot on a Jofra Archer delivery on the stumps; instead, he missed it and the ball hit the middle stump and Archer got his first wicket of the game, between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
However, this dismissal had relevance beyond the confines of the match. Archer has a knack of getting Warner out in ODI and Test matches, and this contest is always highly anticipated.
One day before the Indian Premier League (IPL) started, Archer had asked XBox UK on Twitter, how many wickets will it take for him to procure a new console. XBox replied to him saying that they needed just one, that of David Warner.
After he took that wicket, this conversation resurfaced and Archer got congratulated by fans and experts for getting a new XBox device and was also appreciated for his bowling performance.
Here are some of the reactions:
