With Samson-Sangakkara in Charge, RR Hope for Redemption 

With Stokes and Buttler already there, Morris's hard-hitting will also benefit Rajasthan Royals.

RR have also picked England's Liam Livingstone, who impressed with the bat in the second (27 not out off 21 balls) and third (36 off 31 balls) ODIs against India recently.

The Jaipur franchise has also bought left-arm pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman this year. The Bangladesh bowler is known to deceive the batsmen well with his off-cutters and has had success with them against India batsmen in the past.

The only problem will be that with Stokes, Buttler, Morris and Archer using up the four slots reserved for overseas cricketers, it will be hard to fit in Rahman. Kumar Sangakkara, the director of cricket operations at RR, has made it clear that Rahman will be played only in the absence of Morris or Archer.