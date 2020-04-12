With Lockdown Extension, IPL 2020 Might be Postponed Indefinitely
The cash-rich Indian Premier League's 13th edition on Saturday headed towards an indefinite postponement as the country braced for a lockdown extension to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 8000 with 259 fatalities so far.
However, it remained unclear whether the board will formally announce the postponement before 15 April, the date till which the event was pushed back last month.
The IPL was originally scheduled to be held between 29 March and 24 May, but was postponed initially till 15 April due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We can't cancel IPL as it means losses to the tune of Rs 3000 crore. The BCCI will work with all stakeholders to find a solution but for that normalcy needs to return. It's not possible for BCCI bigwigs to commit that IPL can happen at which particular slot," the official added.
"There are lot of ifs and buts at the moment. You can only have a meaningful discussion when things normalise. Till then, nothing can be said,” the BCCI official concluded.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
