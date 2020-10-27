Win Over KKR Result of Positive Cricket: KXIP Captain KL Rahul

Losing KKR captain Eoin Morgan found that going from ground to ground in the United Arab Emirates was a challenge.

"Particularly here at Sharjah, you have to counterattack if you lose early wickets, and identify the wicket early. Disappointed with the partnerships, thought we could have scored more. When we were three down, we wanted a partnership going. Around 180-190 would have been a good score, but we kept losing wickets. That's one of the challenges this year, going from ground to ground," said the England captain.

"Hopefully we adjust to the conditions in Dubai. That's the nature of the tournament; there are not many bad sides. Our fate is in our own hands in the last two games. I think [Shubman] Gill scoring runs [57] and restricting the Kings till the 11th or 12th over, those were the positives," he pointed out.

Both KXIP and KKR have 12 points each, though the former climbed to the fourth spot, thanks to their better net-run rate (-0.049). KKR have a net run rate of -0.479. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.