Williamson is SRH’s ‘Banker’, Plays The Pressure Innings: Warner

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner was all praise for his star batsman Kane Williamson after the latter's half century helped the team beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Kane is our banker. He manages to stick in there and plays the pressure innings," said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony at which Williamson was presented the Player of the Match award.