Here’s How RCB Qualified For Playoffs Despite Losing to Delhi

But What If SRH Beat Mumbai?

Yes, the last league stage match is between Sunrisers Hyderabad and defending champions Mumbai Indians. MI were by far the first team to qualify for the playoffs but that doesn't mean they haven’t spoiled a few parties, having beaten Rajasthan, Bangalore and Delhi in their last three outings.

So, incase David Warner’s SRH do come out on top on Tuesday night in Sharjah, they also will move to 14 points in the league standings.

Hyderabad also are in fact the only team, apart from Mumbai, to have a net run rate in the positive (+0.555) and if they win the match, they finish on the third spot after the 56 league stage matches.

The understanding earlier had been that if that happens, it would be net run rate that would decide which team out of Bangalore and Kolkata would qualify. But in ensuring that Delhi’s chase finishes only in the penultimate over, RCB have ensured their NRR is -0.172 while KKR’s -0.214. Therefore, RCB are assured of a spot in the playoffs.

So now, the scenario is simple. If Hyderabad win, they go through to the playoffs, if they lose, Kolkata go through.