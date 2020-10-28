Why Rashid Khan’s One of the Toughest Bowlers to Score off in T20s

Interestingly, he boasts an economy of 5.00 in 12 matches -- the lowest for any bowler in the top five highest wicket takers this season by a fair distance. The second lowest economy among bowlers in that list is the 6.71 of Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer.

The stats have not come by accident. Rashid said after the match that not giving away runs was top of the list for him when he was bowling.

"What I'm mainly focusing on is to bowl economically, whether I get wickets or not. Dot balls help me to get wickets and it also helps the other end to get wickets," said Rashid.

"I just go with a clear mind. I never think about the scoreboard -- what the target is, what's a good score if we bowl first. I always think I should bowl in the right areas. As long as you bowl there, you can trouble anyone. You got to play with the batsman's mind. Keep mixing it up seeing what the batsman is trying to do," he explained.