Chasing 229 in Sharjah, Why Did KKR Send Russell at 4? DK Answers

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said that KKR will continue to bat Andre Russell higher up after their 18-run defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in another high-scoring thriller at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

Russell came in at no. 4 for KKR and scored 13 off eight balls. He had taken the no. 4 spot in their previous match as well but was in the lower middle order for KKR's first and second matches of the ongoing IPL season.