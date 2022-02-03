Which India U-19 Cricketers Are Likely to Attract Interest at 2022 IPL Auction?

In the years gone by, some U-19 cricketers have had a lasting impact on the IPL and ahead of the 2022 season, the expectations are no different. What’s fuelled these expectations further is their fantastic display at the U-19 Cricket World Cup which is currently in its final stretch in the Caribbean.

In 2008, then U-19 skipper Virat Kohli and his teammate Ravindra Jadeja made it to the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, respectively via the draft system. They were not available for the player auctions, and naturally, the money was limited.