Watch: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Rishabh Pant

Pant was going great guns and threatened to take the game away from RCB and it was Mohammed Siraj who was bowling to him. Pant, who smoked Siraj for a six just before being dismissed, looked to flay it over the covers and Kohli plucked it out of thin air, jumping high to catch it with one hand. Pant was dismissed for 34, just as he was looking dangerous.

The crowd raised the volume a few decibels in reaction and Kohli celebrated with his teammates, and also made the V sign to his wife Anushka Sharma, who was understandably delighted with the catch.

RCB went on to win the game by a margin of 17 runs with Josh Hazlewood picking 3 wickets and Mohammed Siraj bagging 2 for them. Delhi had to score 190 after a blistering knock of 66 off 34 balls by Dinesh Karthik had set RCB off. Glenn Maxwell also scored a half-century, scoring 55, also of 34 balls.

The win takes RCB to third with 8 points while DC are 8th with 4 points and 2 wins.