‘We Haven’t Even Played Our Best Game Yet,’ Says RR Captain Smith

Former champions Rajasthan Royals are placed seventh in the IPL standings following their 8 wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday night in Dubai.

The franchise now just have three more matches left this season and qualification to the playoffs is quite unlikely, with their 8 points from 11 matches. Skipper Steve Smith however believes the team’s best performance is yet to come.

It will be amazing if we got through (qualified) now. I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet.