Steve Smith on Starting as a Bowler, and What Makes Jadeja Special

Debut as a Spinner

Having amassed 7227 runs in 73 Tests and 4162 runs in ODIs for Australia, the former skipper talked about the irony of having started his international career over a decade back, as a spinner!

"I was more of a batsman than a bowler. I played my first two Test matches as a specialist spinner which was strange. They were looking for a spinner after the Shane Warne era and I was one of the 12-13 spinners that got a go.

"I got dropped after that and for me it was about finding a way to get into Australian team and at that point of time I let my bowling slip and focussed only on my batting. But I bowl every now and then."