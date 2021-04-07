Watch: Prithvi Shaw Likens Ricky Ponting to Shah Rukh Khan
Earlier, Ponting had said that he struggled to make sense of Shaw’s tactics during IPL 2020.
India and Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw has likened Ricky Ponting to the Shah Rukh Khan, saying the coach’s speeches reminded him of the actor.
“Whenever Ricky sir speaks, that song (from the movie Chak De! India) must always play in the background,” Shaw said in an interview posted on the Delhi Capitals Youtube Channel.
“The boss is back. He is a very nice person. On the field he’s like a boss, off the field he’s like a friend. I am very happy he is back and let’s see how it goes,” the promising opener added.
Earlier in week, Ponting had said in an interview with cricket.com.au that he struggled to make sense of Shaw’s tactics during IPL 2020.
The young right-hander had a lean patch during the tournament and was eventually dropped from the playing XI as DC made their way to the final. In IPL 2020 Shaw scored 228 runs from 13 innings at an average of 17.53.
The former Australia captain said that Shaw refused to bat in the nets when he was out of form and that was something he didn’t quite understand.
“...he had an interesting theory on his batting last year – when he’s not scoring runs, he won’t bat, and when he is scoring runs, he wants to keep batting all the time,” Ponting said about Shaw.
“He had four or five games where he made under 10 and I’m telling him, ‘We have to go to the nets and work out (what’s wrong)‘, and he looked me in the eye and said, ‘No, I’m not batting today’. I couldn’t really work that out.”
