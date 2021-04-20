Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal Signed as PUMA Ambassadors
Sundar and Devdutt are part of the Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing 2021 Indian Premier League.
Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketers Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar have been signed on by the sportswear giant PUMA.
The two young players join the likes of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh and women’s national cricketer Sushma Verma as brand ambassadors for the brand.
Sundar was one of the heroes of India’s tour of Australia as he helped fight back in the Test series which India won. This was India’s second consecutive Test series win in Australia.
Meanwhile, Padikkal, a stylish left-handed opener for Karnataka and RCB has been scoring plenty of runs in domestic cricket in India after his brilliant opening season in IPL 2020. Padikkal, who recovered from COVID-19 just before the IPL and missed the first game for RCB in IPL 2021.
The RCB side, who have not won an IPL title yet began the on-going season with three straight wins.
“Feels great to be associated with a brand like PUMA which has some of the world’s greatest athletes in their roaster. Watching Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul closely has given me a deeper insight into the brand. PUMA adds a lot of credibility to an athletes’ journey and I’m excited to work with the brand in India,” Sundar said on the occasion.
“I’m extremely excited to sign with Puma. The brand is associated with the best athletes around the world and I’m honoured to be a part of that legacy. A partnership with a global sports brand like PUMA is really a big motivation for young athletes like me. I’m looking forward to a long-term association with the brand,” Padikkal added.
“We have always believed in supporting not just established players, but also talent with immense future potential. We will continue to partner with young athletes, also at grassroots to give back to India’s sporting ecosystem,” PUMA’s Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly said.
