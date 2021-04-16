Was Ready for IPL 2021 Two Weeks in Advance: AB de Villiers

"I haven't played any games but I have worked very very hard. As a professional sportsman, it is all about coming to a tournament when you personally feel comfortable with where you and your game is at," de Villiers said in a video tweeted by the franchise.

"I reached a stage a few weeks back when I was ready to play if a tournament happened tomorrow. It's a good place to be, fitness-wise and skill-wise I was in a place two weeks ago when I felt I was ready for the IPL. That never guarantees anything so I come here with an open mind," he further said.

De Villiers said that he had taken a three-month break from any cricket training after the 2020 IPL.

"I must say the work to get back to decent form was a lot harder than before. The last game I played was in the last IPL but that doesn't mean that I didn't work hard. I started about two months ago, which means for about three months I did nothing apart from staying fit. In the last two months I started hitting the cricket ball and I think I have hit a fair amount now. Enough to get myself into a space where I am ready to go," he said.