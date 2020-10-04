Fans Ask If Irfan Pathan’s Cryptic Tweet on Age Was Aimed at Dhoni

On 2 October, MS Dhoni batted a total of 14 overs during CSK’s chase of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 165-run target.

The 39-year-old hadn't got much time in the middle before the innings, having chosen to bat much lower in the order, but with CSK losing their top 3 batsmen by the end of the sixth over, it was down to Dhoni to try and rescue the chase.

Dhoni scored a 36-ball 47 but in the last few over of the innings, he was seen visibly struggling and forced play to be stopped a couple of times, even calling the physio out to the middle. He later said his throat had gotten dry due to the dry weather and therefore he needed breaks for water.