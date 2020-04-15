VVS Hits Out at Clarke’s Comment on Aussies ‘Sucking Up’ to Virat

Srikkanth, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, said matches are not won by sledging.

"You do not win matches just by sledging. Aussie's loss is a loss, his statement was ridiculous I would say," said 60-year-old Srikkanth.

Srikkanth, himself an aggressive player, said that sledging cannot help in any way.

"If you ask Nasser Hussain or Sir Vivian Richards who are experienced players, you can never score runs or get wickets through sledging. You need to play good cricket and showcase determination; you need to bowl well to get wickets and bat well to achieve targets. Sledging cannot help in any way according to my opinion," he said.

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine had earlier hit back at Clarke, saying his team avoided provoking "any fight" with Kohli as part of its strategy to keep the Indian captain's bat quiet, not a ploy to save IPL contracts.