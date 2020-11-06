Sehwag Unhappy About Non-selection of Rohit for Australia Tour

“If a statement has gone from MI physio that we are not sure how long would it take for Rohit Sharma to get fit, and the team has been created keeping this statement in mind, then even I have nothing to say. You get an idea if you are a top player,” Sehwag told on Cricbuzz.

“Let me give an example from my career. Before the 2011 World Cup, I was having problems with my shoulder. When I got scanned, so there was a tear in my bicep tendon, and I needed to get a surgery done,” he stated.

Sehwag said how he delayed his surgery in order to play in the World Cup. He said that he wouldn’t have been ready for the mega event if he underwent the surgery. In order to avoid further injury concerns, he played only the red-ball format and avoided playing ODI cricket.