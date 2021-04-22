Kohli Wins Toss, RCB to Field First Against Rajasthan Royals

“Going to bowl. Have seen results here whether there's dew or not. Confident we can chase anything down. Try and exploit whatever we can with the new ball. Very exciting for me as a batsman but the bowlers will have to adjust. Have experienced conditions totally opposite in Chennai. Just one change. Richardson replaces Patidar. Has been bowling well in the BBL,” Kohli said.

“Will be a good experience for the batsmen to bat first. It's evenly balanced, we just need to play some good cricket. It's all about playing with the heart. Ups and downs are going to happen in IPL. Important to trust yourself and back your teammates. One change, Gopal replaces Unadkat,” Sanju Samson said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won their first three games so far and are looking for a fourth. On the other end, Rajasthan Royals are seventh on the table with just one win to their name.

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman