Virat Kohli Wins Toss, RCB Bat First Against KKR in Chennai 

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

RCB are going in with 3 overseas players with Dan Christian being replaced by Rajat Patidar. Eoin Morgan’s KKR have gone in unchanged despite the defeat in the last game.

This is the first afternoon match in IPL 2021 which began on 9 April.

Incidentally, today in 2008 the IPL kicked off with RCB and KKR playing in Bangalore. Brendon McCullum lit up the evening with 158 not out off 73 deliveries for KKR and is now their coach. The only player common from then to now in the line-ups is Virat Kohli for RCB.