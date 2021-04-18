Virat Kohli Wins Toss, RCB Bat First Against KKR in Chennai
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.
RCB are going in with 3 overseas players with Dan Christian being replaced by Rajat Patidar. Eoin Morgan’s KKR have gone in unchanged despite the defeat in the last game.
This is the first afternoon match in IPL 2021 which began on 9 April.
Incidentally, today in 2008 the IPL kicked off with RCB and KKR playing in Bangalore. Brendon McCullum lit up the evening with 158 not out off 73 deliveries for KKR and is now their coach. The only player common from then to now in the line-ups is Virat Kohli for RCB.
“We were looking to bat first as well, we've played good cricket despite the last game. No changes for us, same team. We have done pretty well in the first two games, and want to finish things in Chennai on a high. When I was the vice-captain, my role was to support DK, now as a captain, it's just about letting the team flow and make the correct decisions on the field. Obviously, have a lot of support from the backroom staff,” Morgan said.
“We will bat first, the pitch will become slower and slower as the game goes on, but this surface looks better, want to put up a decent total player. WE're playing three overseas players - Dan Christian misses out, Rajat Patidar is in. We just want to do a professional job, do the process right, take one game at a time and enjoy -keep calm under pressure,” Kohli said.
The Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore have started their campaign with two wins out of two whereas Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Mumbai Indians in their second game.
For RCB, new recruit Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form, much unlike the recent years, having scored a crucial half century against SRH. That apart from AB De Villiers of course, who scored 48 crucial runs in the first game against Mumbai Indians.
Meanwhile for KKR, all-rounder Andre Russell picked 5 wickets in two overs at the death against Mumbai.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell(w), AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
