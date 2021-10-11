We Have a Lot of Confidence in Our Team: Kohli on Eliminator Clash vs KKR

Star batsman AB de Villiers shared his views on how the team was preparing for the business end of the tournament. "Naturally, the intensity goes up when everything is on the line, you think back to when we started the IPL to now - we've put in a lot of effort, so it is natural for the juices to start flowing a bit more. Skillset stays the same, my game plan won't change much, and I think the cricket that we are trying to play will not change much.

"There will definitely be more to lose for everyone out there - I mean, you lose, you're going home. You think back on all the effort you have put, you don't want that to happen. And it's all on the line, body on the line and stuff. He (Kohli) will be full of adrenaline, as always. And he will be making sure we all are in the fifth gear once the eliminator starts," signed off de Villiers.

Bangalore will clash with Kolkata in the IPL 2021 Eliminator later on Monday in Sharjah. While the winner of the match will progress to Qualifier 2 and face Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, it will be the end of the road for the losing team in the tournament.