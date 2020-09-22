‘Chahal Changed The Game For Us,’ Says Skipper Kohli After SRH Win

For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball as he returned with brilliant figures of 3/18.

"Yuzi (Chahal) came in and changed the game for us. Tonight he showed that if you have skill, you can get purchase on any wicket. He came in and bowled attacking lines," said Kohli of Chahal.

The RCB skipper further said that it was heartening to see that the team didn't let negativity slip into the bowling group, which according to him, was a "great sign".

RCB will next play Kings XI Punjab at the same venue on Thursday.