Virat Says ABD ‘Most Impactful Player in the IPL’ After RCB Win

It was an AB de Villiers show that took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the line against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, 17 October, at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB were facing a climbing required rate while chasing a target of 178 until de Villiers turned it around for them in the last two overs.

He won the match with a six in the last over and finished unbeaten on 55 off 22 balls, after which RCB captain Virat Kohli said that the 36-year-old South African's presence is the reason why teams never think they have won the game even when they go through half of the team's batting lineup.