Velocity Trump Supernovas in Women’s T20 Challenge Opener

Sune Luus's unbeaten 37 and Sushma Verma's 34 handed Velocity a five-wicket win over Supernovas in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Sushma and Luus were involved in a crucial 51-run stand.

After asking Supernovas to bat, Velocity restricted them to 126/8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs and later finished at 129/5 wickets in 19.5 overs to come out victorious.

Chasing the target, Velocity lost Danielle Wyatt (0) early in the innings as Ayabonga Khaka (2/27) drew the first blood. Khaka struck again in the third over, accounting for the wicket of Shafali Verma (17).