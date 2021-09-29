Toss: Virat Kohli Elects to Bowl First, RR Play Kartik Tyagi In Unadkat's Place

After the toss, Kohli said that England all-rounder George Gaeton will be making IPL debut, coming in for Kyle Jamieson in the playing eleven. "If you get off to a decent start you can get runs consistently. Feel as a batting unit we're doing a good job and want to continue that. Want to provide our bowlers with the conditions, it's a new pitch."

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said Kartik Tyagi replaced Jaydev Unadkat in the playing eleven. "As a team we were down, we had a long team chat yesterday, refreshed the purpose of playing this game. Lot of fans support us, we want to entertain and put a smile back on their face."

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi and Mustafizur Rahman



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal