Toss Report: Rajasthan Elect to Bowl vs Delhi in Mumbai

Sanju Samson has won the toss against Rishabh Pant and elected to bowl first in Mumbai.

Ben Stokes injury has meant David Miller comes in in his place while Jaydev Unadkat is also getting a game, in place of Shreyas Gopal.

Delhi too have two changes with Kagiso Rabada coming in for Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav making his debut, in place of Amit Mishra.