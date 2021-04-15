Toss Report: Rajasthan Elect to Bowl vs Delhi in Mumbai
Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals are playing Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals.
Sanju Samson has won the toss against Rishabh Pant and elected to bowl first in Mumbai.
Ben Stokes injury has meant David Miller comes in in his place while Jaydev Unadkat is also getting a game, in place of Shreyas Gopal.
Delhi too have two changes with Kagiso Rabada coming in for Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav making his debut, in place of Amit Mishra.
Rajasthan Royals lost their opening fixture against Punjab Kings in a last ball finish but have been dealt a big setback since, with Ben Stokes ruled out of the tournament after injuring his finger while taking a catch in the match. Stokes will stay with the team to provide support from the outside but will not be able to play, leaving a gap in the RR playing XI.
The Jaipur franchise put up a stiff fight in their first match against Punjab Kings with Sanju Samson's century taking them to within four runs of Punjab Kings' 221-run total.
The Delhi Capitals, however, will be a buoyant lot. Not only are they coming back from a resounding win over Chennai Super Kings in the first match but they also have their frontline pacers Rabada and Nortje back. Both the Proteas fast bowlers had caused a lot of damage to opposition batting lineups in the last season.
