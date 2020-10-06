IPL: Rajasthan Playing 2 Under-19 World Cup Stars v Rohit’s Mumbai

Game 20 of the 2020 IPL and Rohit Sharma has won the toss in Abu Dhabi and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals.

No changes in the Mumbai XI but Steve Smith announces that three spots have seen switches in his playing XI with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot are debutant Kartik Tyagi coming in.

Tyagi was India’s second-highest wicket-taker at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, picking 11 wickets in 6 matches with Jaiswal finishing as the tournament’s highest-scorer. Jaiswal made his debut in RR’s opening match of the season, opening with Steve Smith but since Jos Buttler arrived in the UAE, the team has elected to sit him out, until now.