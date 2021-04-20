Toss Report: Mumbai Elect to Bat vs Chennai, Play 3 Overseas Stars
Defending champions Mumbai Indians are playing Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Tuesday.
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat first vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai.
Rohit Sharma says they’ve made one change to their playing XI, brining in Jayant Yadav for Adam Milne.
“We have made one change purely because of the conditions -Adam Milne misses out and we’ve got Jayant Yadav,” said MI skipper Rohit Sharma.
For their first match in Chennai, DC benched two of their pacers who played the last match replacing both Lukman Meriwala and Chris Woakes with Amit Mishra and Shimron Hetmyer.
While Hetmyer is a batsman and the move is to strengthen the batting line-up since batting, especially chasing, has been a bit tough in Chennai as compared to Mumbai.
Mishra has been included primarily to make use of the spin-friendly surface in Chennai. He is the second highest wicket-taker in IPL history just behind Lasith Malinga.
The finalists of the last edition, both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have squads full of power-packed players with great batting depth. They are also well-matched in their bowling attack, possessing world-class bowlers.
While both teams have lost one match each out of the three they have played, MI have managed to hang on despite their famed power-packed middle order not doing well.
A big challenge for Delhi Capitals will be to adjust to the slow MA Chidambaram Stadium where they will be playing for the first time this season. MI have played all their three matches at the venue.
Delhi Capitals XI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper/captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.
Mumbai Indians XI
Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.