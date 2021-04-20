Toss Report: Mumbai Elect to Bat vs Chennai, Play 3 Overseas Stars

The finalists of the last edition, both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have squads full of power-packed players with great batting depth. They are also well-matched in their bowling attack, possessing world-class bowlers.

While both teams have lost one match each out of the three they have played, MI have managed to hang on despite their famed power-packed middle order not doing well.

A big challenge for Delhi Capitals will be to adjust to the slow MA Chidambaram Stadium where they will be playing for the first time this season. MI have played all their three matches at the venue.