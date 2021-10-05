Toss: Rohit Elects to Bowl in Must-Win Game For Mumbai and Rajasthan
It's a must-win game for both Mumbai and Rajasthan.
Penultimate match of the group stage for both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and it's also a must-win fixture for both teams as they make a last-ditch effort to bag the fourth and final qualification spot for the playoffs.
In Sharjah, Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first, also making two changes to his playing XI - Ishan Kishan comes in for opener and keeper Quinton de Kock while Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham gets a game in place of Krunal Pandya.
"We have tried everything in this UAE leg, we have tried batting first, we have tried bowling first. The wicket here doesn't change too much, so we thought let's have a target in front of us when we bat. We know where we stand at the moment. Every individual knows what they need to do. It's about coming here and executing."Rohit Sharma
Rajasthan Royals too have made two changes with Mayank Markande being replaced by Shreyas Gopal and Akash Singh being replaced by Kuldip Yadav.
"We face different challenges in each game. We have a decent combination which can suit this wicket. Looking forward to an exciting game. We have to keep it simple, will have to trust ourselves."Sanju Samson
Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.