Toss: Rohit Elects to Bowl in Must-Win Game For Mumbai and Rajasthan

Penultimate match of the group stage for both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and it's also a must-win fixture for both teams as they make a last-ditch effort to bag the fourth and final qualification spot for the playoffs.

In Sharjah, Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first, also making two changes to his playing XI - Ishan Kishan comes in for opener and keeper Quinton de Kock while Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham gets a game in place of Krunal Pandya.