Toss: KKR Elect to Bowl vs CSK, Harbhajan Dropped vs Former Team

Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Wednesday’s evening IPL 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai have rested Dwayne Bravo and in his place Llungi Ngidi is playing his first match of the season.

Former CSK player Harbhajan Singh will not be facing his team today as KKR have chosen to play Kamlesh Nagarkoti in his place. Sunil Narine also is playing, in place of Shakib al Hasan.