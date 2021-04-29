Toss: Delhi Elect to Bowl First vs KKR, No Amit Mishra

DC lost their previous match, to Royal Challengers Bangalore, by just one run on Tuesday night after barely managing to beat SunRisers Hyderabad in the Super Over on Sunday night.

The Kolkata franchise, which has been inconsistent throughout the tournament, managed to return to winning ways beating Punjab Kings by five wickets. Prior to that, KKR had lost four matches in a row.

So far, KKR has won just two out of six matches. Unlike them, DC have won four out of six matches in the IPL so far.