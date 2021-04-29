Toss: Delhi Elect to Bowl First vs KKR, No Amit Mishra
Eoin Morgan’s KKR are playing Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the evening fixture.
It’s the evening game of this IPL 2021 and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
One forced changed in their line-up with Amit Mishra ruled out due to a shoulder niggle. Lalit Yadav takes his place in the playing XI.
KKR are unchanged.
DC lost their previous match, to Royal Challengers Bangalore, by just one run on Tuesday night after barely managing to beat SunRisers Hyderabad in the Super Over on Sunday night.
The Kolkata franchise, which has been inconsistent throughout the tournament, managed to return to winning ways beating Punjab Kings by five wickets. Prior to that, KKR had lost four matches in a row.
So far, KKR has won just two out of six matches. Unlike them, DC have won four out of six matches in the IPL so far.
