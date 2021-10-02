Toss: Delhi Capitals Elect to Bowl vs Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw Returns

On the other hand, Mumbai also made one change as Jayant Yadav came into the team in place of Rahul Chahar. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that he was not sure about batting first and chasing on this wicket.

"I was in two minds about batting and bowling. Teams have lost batting first and chasing, so it doesn't matter, we have to play good cricket and put runs on the board. Our bowling is amazing and has restricted oppositions so we just have to bat well and get a par score," said Rohit.

"We know where we stand on the table but we have to focus on what we have in hand, and on the particular occasion. We have a good squad and have to perform collectively," he added.