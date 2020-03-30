The Day IPL Didn’t Start & Dhoni vs Rohit Wasn’t On The Idiot Box

In an ideal world, the millennials in Mumbai would have trudged out of a busy Churchgate station, mostly in Blues with a liberal sprinkling of canary yellow between them making their presence felt.

The slightly elder ones, enjoying their cosy Sundays across India and few who are facing mid-life crisis would be happy that late evenings during next seven weeks are taken care of even though the trumpet prelude of Spanish song "En Er Mundo - Pepe El Trompeta" will be irritating.

But this Sunday is not an ideal Sunday as it's not an ideal world. It's the COVID-19 world where life doesn't have life anymore as people struggle for existence.