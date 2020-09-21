The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Delhi Beat Punjab in a Super Over

Just the second match of the season but Delhi and Punjab were forced to fight it out in a Super Over, for their first win of the season. Ultimately, it was Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi team that picked up the two points as Punjab managed to post just 2 runs in their super over.

Both teams scored 157 in their 20 overs with Marcus Stoinis’ late charge helping Delhi’s innings and Mayank Agarwal laying out his T20 chops in a 60-ball 89.

Listen to the second episode of The T20 Podcast as cricket expert Ayaz Memon breaks down Delhi’s win and picks the big performers of the match.