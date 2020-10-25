T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Punjab Snatch Victory From Hyderabad

On Episode 43 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey discuss Punjab’s big turnaround victory over Hyderabad.

Hyderabad looked in control of the match for about 70 perfect of the time but in the end, Punjab pulled off another big win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

KL Rahul elected to chase after winning the toss. The team were without Mayank Agarwal, who is injured, and played Chris Jordan in place of Jimmy Neesham. Hyderabad’s bowling was on point as Pooran was Punjab’s the top-scorer with just 32 and the team managed 126/7 in their 20 overs.

For Hyderabad, Warner and Bairstow made 56 for the first wicket and then Manish and Vijay made 33 together before the chase got real close - 20 were needed off the last 18 balls. But that’s where wickets started to tumble and Hyderabad went from 107/4 to 114 all out!