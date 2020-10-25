T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Trump Bangalore With Ease

On Episode 44 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey discuss Chennai’s clinical performance in their victory over Bangalore.

Sunday’s afternoon game saw MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s teams face-off and Dhoni announced at the toss that he’d made two changes - Monu Singh and Mitch Santner coming in place of Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur.

Batting first, Virat Kohli top-scored for Bangalore with a half century but Chennai’s bowlers took control of the end of the innings — conceding just 20 runs in the last 3 overs, but more importantly, picking 4 wickets as Bangalore posted 145/6.

21-year-old Rituraj Gaikwad was the star of the chase. Scoring an unbeaten half century and carrying his bat as he stayed unbeaten on 65. Dhoni came into bat when the team needed 33 runs from 39 balls and helped them get past the finish line.