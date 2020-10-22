T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Siraj Stars in Bangalore’s Big Win

On Episode 39 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Mohammed Siraj’s two maidens vs Kolkata that helped Bangalore close out an easy and commanding 8 wicket win on Wednesday night in Abu Dhabi.

Siraj led the way with figures of 2/8 as Bangalore strangled Kolkata to 84/8 in their 20 overs. They chased down the target with a whopping 39 balls to spare.

The win gets Virat team level on points with the top-placed Delhi at 14, from 10 matches. They remain second only on the basis of their inferior net run rate.