Dhoni’s Captaincy ‘Spot On’: Raina Hails MSD’s Leadership

Dhoni has been at the helm of CSK affairs since the inception of IPL in 2008 and led the side to three titles and five runners-up finishes while the team has qualified for play-offs in all the 10 seasons it has participated.

The 33-year-old Raina, a key player for CSK and the second most prolific batsman in IPL with 5,368 runs, said he improved over the years because he got to play with so many left-handers including Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming, among others.

“I improved over the years playing for CSK I got to play with so many quality left-handers-(Mathew Hayden), (Michael) Hussey, (Stephen) Fleming, Albie (Morkel), Kepler Wessels (CSK coach in 2008), Ravindra Jadeja,” he said