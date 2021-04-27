Sunrisers Hyderabad’s T Natarajan Undergoes Knee Operation

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler T Natarajan has undergone his knee surgery on 27 April. The left arm pacer, who has played only two games in IPL 2021, announced on Twitter. The pacer has taken two wickets in the two games he played before the injury caused him to be ruled out of the tournament.

Taking to social media, Natarajan wrote, "Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention, and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me."