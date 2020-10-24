Punjab to Bat First vs SRH, Mayank Injured & Neesham Out
David Warner has elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab in Saturday’s evening game.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to bowl against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides are looking for a big win as the race for the final top four spot heats up.
Both teams have enjoyed big wins in their previous matches with SRH beating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets and KXIP beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets.
Playing XIs
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(wicketkeeper/captain), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner(captain), Jonny Bairstow(wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
