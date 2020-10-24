Punjab to Bat First vs SRH, Mayank Injured & Neesham Out

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to bowl against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides are looking for a big win as the race for the final top four spot heats up.

Both teams have enjoyed big wins in their previous matches with SRH beating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets and KXIP beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets.