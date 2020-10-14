Will SRH Promote Kane Williamson in Batting Order? Coach Answers
Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Trevor Bayliss addressed a press conference after their 20-run loss against CSK.
Kane Williamson was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s highest-scorer in their 20-run loss against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, 13 October.
Chasing CSK’s 167/6, the Kiwi captain smashed a 39-ball 57 but SRH could manage 147/8 in their 20 overs.
In the post-match press conference, SRH coach Trevor Bayliss admitted that the 30-year-old New Zealand could get higher scores if promoted up the order, but said that that wasn’t his current role in the team.
"There is an argument for that (Kane batting up the order). He is a high quality player. At the moment, he is playing the role for us at No.4 and hopefully bat with some of those young guys in the lower middle-order and use his experience to help them out. He is a very good player,” said Bayliss.
“If he bats at No.3, he could make bigger scores but that’s his role at the moment, to bat at No.4 for us.”Trevor Bayliss
On whether SRH are missing a quality boundary-hitter in the middle order, Bayliss said, “We’ve got some good young players that we’re trying to get some experience into in the middle order. We’re definitely top heavy with batters and there’s where we’ve done well over the last few years – scoring runs at the top of the order. The batting conditions in Dubai are a bit more difficult than at home in Hyderabad.”
‘Sandeep Sharma Was Outstanding’
Bayliss also praised SRH’s pacer Sandeep Sharma on his performance in the Indian Premier League match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
“With Sandeep, he’s been a bit disappointed over the last few games. He is one of those bowlers who has tried his hardest and hasn’t taken too many wickets. So everyone was happy for him that he bowled so well upfront and took those wickets. I thought the first three overs that he bowled were outstanding,” said the coach.
Sandeep Sharma removed openers Faf du Plessis (0) and Sam Curran (21-ball 31) in the first 28 balls, reducing CSK to 35/2. He finished his four overs with figures of 2/19.
