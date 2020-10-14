Will SRH Promote Kane Williamson in Batting Order? Coach Answers

Kane Williamson was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s highest-scorer in their 20-run loss against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, 13 October.

Chasing CSK’s 167/6, the Kiwi captain smashed a 39-ball 57 but SRH could manage 147/8 in their 20 overs.

In the post-match press conference, SRH coach Trevor Bayliss admitted that the 30-year-old New Zealand could get higher scores if promoted up the order, but said that that wasn’t his current role in the team.

"There is an argument for that (Kane batting up the order). He is a high quality player. At the moment, he is playing the role for us at No.4 and hopefully bat with some of those young guys in the lower middle-order and use his experience to help them out. He is a very good player,” said Bayliss.