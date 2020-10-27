Hyderabad Shock Delhi, Pull Off Big 88-Run Win - Top 5 Performers 

Chasing a massive 220-run target, DC capitulated and were bowled out for 131 runs. Keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for the losing team, with 36 runs.

Batting first, Sunrises were on the onslaught from the word go as the opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner set up a 107-run opening wicket partnership. Manish Pandey remained unbeaten at 44 runs.

Delhi still sit at the second position on the points table with 14 points from their 12 games.

There were some scintillating performances at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here’s a look at top 5 performers of the match.