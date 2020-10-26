‘Thought Stokes-Sanju Partnership Was Sensational,’ Says Smith

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith said that the manner in which they beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium was exactly what they have been looking for this season. RR, whose chances of making it to the playoffs are hanging by a thread, stunned league leaders MI by chasing down a target of 196 with eight wickets and two overs to spare.

They pulled off the chase thanks to unbeaten knocks of 107 and 54 from Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson, respectively.